Claudia Conway Eliminated From American Idol -- But Gets Telling Advice From Katy Perry!

It’s the end of the road for Claudia Conway!

The daughter of controversial political counselor Kellyanne Conway was eliminated from American Idol Monday night following a rendition of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times in a duo with contestant Hannah Everhart. After a rocky performance, Katy Perry ultimately axed the 16-year-old, but made sure to leave her with some positive advice.

The new momma shared:

“Claudia, you’re just coming to life. I can see it in you. And you’re taking control of your life and I applaud you for that.”

She added:

“I hope you learned a lot, and I hope you come and see us again!”

Watch the dramatic and emotional clip (below)!

WOW! After a pop performance Sunday night that got her through the first round of Hollywood Week, this is a wild turn of events for Claudia! Kudos to the young TikTok star for keeping her spirits high and being so kind to Hannah after her win!

Are YOU surprised to see the aspiring singer’s time on the show end so quickly? Or do you think it’s good for the teen and her mother to get out of the spotlight after everything that went down earlier this year?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via American Idol/YouTube]