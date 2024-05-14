Love Is Blind Alum Clay Gravesande Moves On From Ex-Fiancée AD Smith! Now Dating 'Clout Chasing' OnlyFans Model!

So much for Amber Desiree “A.D.” Smith being the love of your life, Clay Gravesande!

As Love Is Blind fans know, Clay became engaged to A.D. in the pods during Season 6 of the Netflix reality show. However, their love story didn’t have a happy ending! He ultimately said no at the altar, claiming he was not ready to commit and get married.

And that was a decision he later came to regret! At the reunion special, Clay admitted he made a “mistake” walking away from A.D. as she was the “love of my life.” But it was too little, too late by that point. She was unwilling to give him a second chance — ever! Fans applauded her for standing her ground since they thought Clay was only on the show for fame and not to find love.

Now, Clay appears to be moving on from that chapter in his life… and from his ex-fiancée. With who? Well, the reality star seems to be dating OnlyFans model Celina Powell! She posted a video of herself cuddling in bed with him. In the clip, Clay even planted a kiss on her cheek. Take a look (below):

They didn’t specify their relationship status. However, they very much look coupled-up in that video! Celina continued to show off their PDA on the platform later, too! She posted a picture on Instagram Stories of her legs wrapped around Clay, along with the caption that said:

“having way better luck since I met u”

Check it out (below):

Clay hasn’t posted any pictures or videos with Celina yet, but he has noticeably limited the comments on his account since she hard-launched their relationship. It seems he’s not ready to show off their romance online yet! And that mainly may be because of the hate he’s receiving from Love Is Blind fans right now!

See, Celina is a bit of a controversial figure to some folks. She has been dubbed a clout chaser in the past. She was also known for claiming Offset cheated and impregnated her while he was with Cardi B. (The rapper denied that accusation.) Then, the model was linked to Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, and even Aaron Carter. So, fans believe Clay being with Celina confirms their opinion that he was only on Love Is Blind for fame, not marriage. Just take a look at some of the X (Twitter) reactions to the relationship:

“So…Clay from Love Is Blind, is clout chasing with Celina Powell, and now it all makes sense” “Clay hugged up with Celina Powell and I’m supposed to believe he didn’t go on Love is Blind for clout. Yeah okay.” “Clay from love is blind and Celina Powell was not on my bingo card. AD dodged a bullet.” “Clay from love is blind dating Celina Powell of all people is Verrrryyyyy on brand” “Anyone shocked that Clay from Love is Blind is dating that lady needs to rewatch the show with a pen and pad.”

YEESH!

