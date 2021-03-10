Ryan Murphy Responds To Naya Rivera’s Dad Claims Of Breaking A Promise To Set Up College Fund For Her Son Josey

Ryan Murphy has responded to claims made by Naya Rivera’s father, George Rivera, that he has “broken promises” made to the family.

As we previously reported, the actress tragically passed away during a boating trip with her 5-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, last July. After a five-day search, Rivera’s body was found in Lake Piru. Investigators believed she and Josey had been caught in a strong current while swimming, and she “mustered enough energy to get her son back into the boat, but not enough to save herself.” Thus, they ruled her death as an accidental drowning.

A couple of weeks following her demise, Glee Creators Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Ian Brennan released a statement vowing to set up a college fund for her little one in honor of the late star.

“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

However, on Tuesday, Naya’s dad claimed that the television producer hasn’t followed through with his pledge. In response to a fan tweet from July 2020 about Murphy’s plan to set up a financial resource for her child, George wrote:

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story … and make sure he knows that I know.”

Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure he’s knows that I know …. — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

He then tweeted:

“When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’… [They] vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses … even in a unexplainable tragedy.”

When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” …. vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses …. even in a unexplainable tragedy … https://t.co/EGyFJEllIl — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

George further added how there have been “broken promises,” “fake outrage,” “hollow gestures,” and no phone calls since his daughter’s death eight months ago. Even more so, when a fan asked for clarification if the trust fund was established for Josey, the Step Up: High Water lead’s pops responded with, “Hahaaaa.”

Well, Murphy has since disputed the allegations in a Twitter message. In it, the American Horror Story mastermind said he and the other musician series’ makers are still “committed” to organizing a fund for Naya’s little boy.

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to fund and create a college fund for her child through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust and have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

Here’s hoping this is true, Ryan, as it definitely would not be a good look if not. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

