This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Cognac With A Splash Of Citrus (And CBD!) — Try Tribe’s CBD Brandy Crusta

The Brandy Crusta isn’t the best-known classic cocktail, but it has one huge claim to fame. According to most reports, this 19th-century gem was the first to use fresh citrus juice. So, if you love a little lemon, you’ve got to try this old NOLA cocktail.

Since citrus is such a big deal in the Brandy Crusta, we just had to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil! The potent orange extract in Tribe’s CBD oil will add the perfect complement to this tart treasure.

CBD Brandy Crusta Recipe

Besides the long lemon peel garnish, one of the defining features of a Brandy Crusta is its sugar rim. While it might be a pain to prep your glasses, guests will appreciate that extra pop of sweetness as they sip this drink. Plus, you could use this opportunity to sneak extra Tribe CBD oil into your cocktail!

Before you run your lemon wedge around your glass’s rim, add a few drops of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to the lemon pulp. This way, as you add your lemon juice to the glass’s rim, there will be a little extra CBD goodness in every gulp.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Cognac

½ oz Cointreau

1/2 oz Maraschino Liqueur

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Sugar (for rim)

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Long lemon peel

Directions

Place a dusting of sugar on a paper plate

Cut a lemon wedge and run it around a pre-chilled coupe glass

Turn your glass over on the plate to create a sugared rim

Add Cognac, Cointreau, Maraschino liqueur, Angostura bitters, and Tribe CBD oil to a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for about 10 seconds

Strain into your coupe glass

Garnish with a lemon peel

There’s no beating the taste of fresh-squeezed lemon juice. However, it can be annoying to juice this yellow fruit at parties. Understandably, many home bartenders ask whether they could prep this pungent juice ahead of time and pop it in the fridge.

Good news: fresh lemon juice typically lasts two days in the refrigerator. Even better, you could store your lemon juice in the freezer indefinitely. However, if you want the absolute best flavor, you should plan on using this frozen juice within at least two months.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for a brand review and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD, directly to you.

Want CBD Without The Sour? Tribe Has Got Your Back!

If you’re not a fan of citrus flavors, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the many benefits of Tribe’s CBD oil. Indeed, we now offer a fantastic natural-flavored CBD oil in three potencies: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg. For those who’d like some extra sweetness, give Tribe’s CBD Relaxation Gummies a go!

No matter what product you choose, we guarantee you’ll enjoy the highest quality ingredients and purity standards.