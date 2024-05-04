OMG! Tori Spelling Reveals All Of Her NSFW Piercings!

You’ll never guess the piercings Tori Spelling got! Hint — they’re NSFW!

During an episode of her Misspelling podcast, the 50-year-old actress revealed all her secret piercings. First up? She once had her nipples pierced while vacationing in Napa Valley, California, with a few friends two years ago! Tori joked:

“‘I came to Napa and got my nipples pierced,’ says no one ever at 48.”

Related: Tori Spelling Reveals Chipped Tooth Is From ‘Aggressive’ Kisser Jason Priestley!

How did she end up having pierced nipples at 48? The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled that she and her pals debated getting matching tattoos or piercings during their trip. Of course, they landed on piercings. They researched a couple of places, including one shady spot at a gas station. OMG, no! Tori and one friend eventually decided to go to a shop in Petaluma and get their nipples pierced. Since the star believes in “symmetry,” she chose to get both done while her friend only did one nipple. Wow!

Unfortunately, Tori no longer has the piercing. Dean McDermott’s ex explained she needed to take out her rings when she got her breast implants redone in 2022 and the holes closed. Damn. That sucks! However, she still has other piercings on her body. And here’s the really NSFW one…

According to Tori, she got one called a “Christina.” What is it? Healthline reports the piercing is near the clitoris and “looks similar to a bellybutton piercing.” Yep, she has a piercing in her nether regions!

Beyond those wild additions, Tori has the typical ear piercings. She got that done later in life – at the age of 40 alongside her daughter Stella. The podcast host said:

“I said, ‘If I ever have a daughter, I’ll wait until she wants to and when she’s ready, I’ll do it with her.”

Aww! That’s sweet!

Reactions to Tori’s piercing confessions, Perezcious readers? Did any surprise you? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram]