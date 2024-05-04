Hailey Bieber Is Expecting Her First Child With Justin, Claims Radio DJ!

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber having a baby? That is what a radio personality is saying!

This week, Symon, who hosts Hits 1 LA With Tony Fly & Symon, claimed a source via the 30-year-old singer’s record label revealed the couple is expecting their first child together! In fact, Hailey is supposedly six months pregnant! She said in a viral video posted to TikTok:

“I have major breaking news. A source via Justin Bieber’s record label told me that Hailey Bieber is six months pregnant. Now, this makes a lot of sense. I mean, Hailey, who is always used to strutting her stuff with her tummy out, has been wearing super baggy clothes, baggy jackets, and even at Coachella was really covered up. I cannot wait to see what baby Bieber looks like!”

OMG! What! Watch the video (below):

Of course, take the pregnancy allegation with a grain of salt. Neither Hailey nor Justin confirmed their having a baby. And we could be dealing with a Daniel Tosh situation here! As you may recall, the comedian recently claimed he heard from a “random grocery store person” that the Kardashians filmed their season finale at the store, during which it revealed Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Timothée Chalamet‘s baby. However, production for The Kardashians fired back!Us Weekly reported the famous family’s Hulu show never filmed any scenes in a grocery store this season. Notably, they didn’t shut down the baby claim. But then, Kylie entered the chat! She shut down the pregnancy rumors by grabbing a sushi meal in a crop top that showed off her flat tummy.

So with all that in mind, proceed with caution when it comes to the new claim about Justin and Hailey! Whether the pair will confirm or deny the allegations soon, we’ll see! However, you may recall the 27-year-old model once told W Magazine last year she would pull a Kylie and keep her pregnancy a secret! As she said at the time:

“When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the Internet, will be the last to know.”

Damn. Well, if this is true, how exciting for the couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you buy the pregnancy allegation? Or do you think it’s BS? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram, Symon/TikTok]