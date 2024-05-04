Sam Asghari ‘Feels Terrible’ After Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ ‘Worrisome’ Hotel Drama With BF Paul Richard Soliz!

Even though Sam Asghari is no longer married to Britney Spears, he still cares about her well-being.

This week, the singer hurt her ankle at a swanky Los Angeles hotel with her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. She was photographed with the paramedics — wearing a blanket wrapped around her and a pillow in front of her body. Before first responders were called to the scene, the couple allegedly caused a huge disturbance at the establishment. A woman matching Britney’s description was allegedly harassing and threatening people inside the hotel, resulting in the cops being called. However, the police left without taking any legal action since they couldn’t corroborate those claims.

Related: Britney Spears & BF Paul Richard Soliz Trashed Vegas Hotel Room With Heated Fight!

Hours later, Britney and Paul allegedly got into a massive fight. She started screaming in the hallway at one point, leading hotel guests and employees to dial 911 a second time. That’s when the paramedics showed up to help an “injured” female. It’s unclear how Britney hurt herself — though sources claimed the accident happened when she did a cartwheel in the hallway during the fight.

After the drama went down, Sam posted a shirtless picture of himself smiling while hiking. Given he dropped the “life update” photo as Britney’s experiencing a tough time, many slammed him for being smug and insensitive toward his ex-wife.

Sam hasn’t addressed the backlash. However, a source came forward to tell Us Weekly on Friday that the fitness trainer is upset for Britney after the “heartbreaking” incident:

“Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her. Sam is a helper and was there for her in her hardest times. He hopes she is OK.”

While the former couple “don’t communicate anymore,” the insider said Sam thought the situation was “definitely worrisome” since police were called to the hotel. The source added:

“Sam has been down this road with Britney before and knows how she is.”

Furthermore, he “feels terrible if she is not surrounded by positive people in her life.” And he’s not the only one! As we previously reported, Britney’s pals are “concerned” about her new man and don’t feel like Paul’s a positive influence in her life after the hotel incident, even going as far as to call him “extremely dangerous.” What’s worse, this is not the first time Paul and Britney fought at hotel! Yikes…

While Sam and Britney aren’t together anymore, the US source insisted he “will always wish [Spears] the best and would be there for her if she needed him.” Hmm. Are you buying, Perezcious readers? Especially after that eyebrow raising post amid her drama? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Britney Spears/Instagram]