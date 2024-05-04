Charlie Puth Speaks Out About That Name-Check In Taylor Swift’s TTPD -- While Teasing New Music!

Charlie Puth is grateful for all the love and attention right now!

You know by now that she showed the 32-year-old singer some support on the title track of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. In the song about her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy, Taylor named-dropped Charlie while singing:

“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

Swifties lost it over the name-check, causing him to go viral on social media. Charlie subtly reacted to the song earlier this week when he re-shared a picture of Taylor working on the TTPD in the studio. He didn’t offer any additional commentary at the time. But now Charlie finally spoke out about the sweet recognition from Tay Tay. He even suggested it encouraged him to take a big risk and release a brand-new song!

In a video posted to TikTok on Friday, Charlie announced he will release a new single he wrote about a friend a while ago called Hero. While the musician didn’t explicitly reveal who the song is about, he did not-so-subtly hint that Taylor’s shout-out inspired him to finally put it out after having doubts about dropping an “overly honest” track! He wrote over a clip of himself:

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you. This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it.”

Giving a nod to Taylor’s lyrics, he concluded:

“So…. I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.”

“You know who you are”! Now where have we heard that before? Oh, from Taylor herself! When the songstress briefly dated Matty, fans caught her mouthing those exact words during her performance of Cardigan at the Nashville stop of The Eras Tour. She said:

“This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you.”

Matty also spoke the words at a concert in the Philippines two days before her show! So Charlie obviously knows his Taylor Swift lore! LOLz! Listen to a teaser of his upcoming song (below):

