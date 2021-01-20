Cole Sprouse REFUSES To Ever Do A Suite Life Reboot -- Get The Tea!

We’re sorry to disappoint all you Zack and Cody stans, but it looks like Cole Sprouse will never return to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. And… he’s got some VERY legitimate reasons.

Related: Bridgerton The Musical Has Taken Over TikTok Thanks To This Singer-Songwriter

The 28-year-old appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 19 and stressed that he wanted to leave the past, well, in the past. He told Drew Barrymore:

“Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia. And when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase. So it’s a very, very touchy thing.”

And he has a point, Perezicous readers! We can think of a dozen shows off the top of our heads that epically failed once they were rebooted. We won’t call any of them out (*cough cough* ABC‘s 2011 reboot of Charlie’s Angels that lasted for eight episodes *cough cough*) — but the thing is, a classic show brought back to life can quickly turn into a dumpster fire.

To further his point, the Riverdale star directly told Barrymore:

“I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, No, absolutely not.”

Well, that’s that then. Besides, it isn’t like Disney didn’t spend countless years creating content with his character, Cody Martin. Sprouse portrayed the titular kid from 2005 all the way up until 2011 (finalizing his time in the role with The Suite Life movie). During those years, he played Cody (with twin Dylan Sprouse as Zack) on two of his own shows, AND he also showed up in crossover events on the series That’s So Raven, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana and I’m in the Band.

Yeah, we’d say all the kids of that generation got their fix of Cody. And what makes this even better is that now, all those kids have grown up to an age where they can appreciate him playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale. Seriously, sounds like an amazing deal to us.

Oh, and if you haven’t caught Riverdale yet, you totally should. Sure, some of the teenagers use flowery language that sometimes makes them sound like they’re straight out of a Sherlock Holmes-era spy novel. But it’s so worth the watch.

What do you all think about this news? Should we be sad that we won’t ever see Cole reprising his role as Cody Martin? Or should we be happy for what we got in those early aughts and embrace the actor’s current plethora of work? Drop us a comment below!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & YouTube/The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody]