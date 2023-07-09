Collin Gosselin Accuses Estranged Mom Kate Of Taking Her ‘Anger’ Out On Him!

Collin Gosselin continues to shed light on his complicated relationship with his mom, Kate Gosselin.

In a preview for VICE TV’s upcoming series Dark Side of the 2000s, the 19-year-old opened up about growing up with the 48-year-old reality star around the time when she broke up with his father, Jon Gosselin, a decade ago. During that time for the reality TV family, Collin shared that it was especially tough for him, as Kate allegedly would “take out her anger” on him:

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through. And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

Awful. The preview didn’t show Collin getting into the details of how she took “her anger and frustration” out on him. But as Perezcious readers may know, the two have had a rocky relationship for a while now. There have also been abuse allegations in the past. And a few years after the former couple’s divorce in 2010, Kate put him in an institution to deal with alleged behavior issues. After leaving treatment, the teen ended up moving in with Jon and one of the exes’ sextuplets Hannah Gosselin. He ended up severing ties with his mom.

They’ve remained estranged ever since. He also doesn’t have a relationship with the other sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Leah, and Alexis, or the twins Cara and Madelyn. Looking back at his childhood, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum told VICE TV:

“I’m not going to say I was a perfect child. But I’d say my misbehaving was no different than from my siblings.”

According to Hannah, her brother was often “separated” from the rest of the family:

“He would be separated from us. Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable.”

That’s heartbreaking to hear. It seems like the two Gosselin siblings are going to get super real about their childhood and life with Kate when the series drops later this month. You can see the teaser (below):

