Collin Gosselin Snubs Mom Kate In Graduation Post -- But Praises His Dad Jon's EX?!

Collin Gosselin is giving his mom a taste of her own medicine!

About two weeks after Kate Gosselin allegedly snubbed Collin at his and his sister Hannah‘s graduation ceremony, the 19-year-old is making it clear where he stands with his mom. On Instagram Thursday, the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star finally posted about his graduation, and in doing so thanked his loved ones for their support. But he left out one important person in his life — and put someone else in her place!

Related: James Duggar Shades His Sister & Calls Jim Bob ‘Best Dad’

In the carousel of photos featuring himself, his sister, his dad Jon Gosselin, and Jon’s ex Colleen Conrad, the teen wrote in the caption:

“Better late than never! Graduation I wasn’t totally sold on the idea of making a graduation post, as most students graduate, therefore making it not such a big deal. So I decided to anchor this post more towards gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family…”

He went on to thank Hannah and his father for their support throughout the years:

“I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1 I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew.”

How supportive toward his dad! And then, skipping right over his mom, he thanked Jon’s ex for her support:

“I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out. When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world.”

Damn! What a wonderful message! That definitely shows where Collin stands with Kate! Is it pointedly effusive just to shade momma? Kinda feels that way tbh. But then again, maybe it’s just how he feels…

He went on to praise his ROTC instructors who he says taught him “some of the most valuable lessons” in his life, and then wrapped up his post by expressing his excitement for his soon-to-be engineering studies:

“Anyways, this chapter of my life has come to a close… Next stop Parris Island and soon after I will be studying Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in college! Can’t wait!!!”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Jeez, what a response to his mom giving him the cold shoulder at the graduation ceremony. It looks like things aren’t actually smoothing over between them as we originally thought…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Good Morning America/ET/YouTube/DJDM/WENN.com]