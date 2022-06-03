Colton Haynes Reveals REAL Reason He Left Teen Wolf & Arrow -- He 'Couldn't Stand' Co-Star?!

Colton Haynes is speaking out! He made some tough decisions when parting with his most-notable roles — and now he’s finally getting candid about the real reason he left.

Haynes recently released a book titled Miss Memory Lane, and it’s in this memoir the star opens up about departing the fan-favorite shows he was an indelible part of — CW’s Arrow and MTV’s Teen Wolf.

It was originally believed the now 33-year-old left Teen Wolf due to contract negotiations, but it was much worse than the rumors suggested. He clarified that his straight-up low paycheck was a HUGE issue:

“The real truth was that they didn’t want to pay me the same amount as everyone else, which wasn’t a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards. Even though my working quote — the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else’s show — was higher than most of the cast’s.”

But there was interpersonal drama, too! The former MTV star also said the team he was working with only made things harder for him:

“It didn’t help that I was represented by a team of people who made the Teen Wolf production’s life a living hell. So in order to get back at my team, the production refused to pay me the standard salary.”

He’s claiming the Teen Wolf production team refused to pay his full salary because the people he was represented by were bothersome? That doesn’t sound fair…

After having left the MTV drama, Colton moved on to his next most well-known role — Roy Harper on Arrow. He was a major character for the first seven seasons, then was barely seen in the eighth and final season!

The San Andreas actor shared that his mental health had a lot to do with his recurring role fizzling out:

“I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended, but it was really because I was too depressed…”

Depression is a debilitating thing to go through, even for a TV star — and we sincerely hope that the self-proclaimed “four years sober” actor is feeling better now. Buuuut it wasn’t all internal. There was also apparently a major conflict with a co-star! He added:

“…and I couldn’t stand working with one of my cast mates.”

Wha?? Who?? You’re just going to tease that, Colton? In your memoir?! Now we have to know… Which castmate was getting on his nerves so bad?! Could it have been star Stephen Amell? They seemed so tight! Hmm…

Maybe in his second book Colton will let us in on more details of what actually went down on those production sets! Until then, who do YOU think it was? Let us know in the comments (below)!

