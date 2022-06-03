Kim Kardashian FINALLY Addresses Criticism Of Met Gala Weight Loss -- And Compares Herself To Christian Bale?!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t care to hear the criticism over what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress!

Of course, KarJenner fans know the story by now: Kim lost 16 pounds in just three weeks prior to this year’s Met Gala, which took place last month, in order to fit into the legendary dress Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy way back in 1962. Kim broke the internet (again) when she walked the red carpet in the historically significant fashion piece. But she also took a LOT of heat for it!

As Perezcious readers will recall, everyone from random Twitter users to stars like Lili Reinhart dressed Kim down (pun intended) for her choice to lose so much weight in such a short period of time. The SKIMS mogul’s personal trainer defended her health choices in the aftermath, but the cat was out of the bag, and the reality TV star took major flak for slimming down.

The 41-year-old superstar had previously responded vaguely about being “teachable” in the days following the dust-up, but now, in a new interview with the New York Times in which she promotes her new skincare line SKKN By Kim, she’s going IN!!

Not content to let the haters have their say on her weight loss work, Kim explained to the outlet that she dieted, wore a sauna suit, and went running twice a day in the lead-up to her memorable Met Gala moment. To that end, she maintained that her methods were all legit and reasonable, bluntly telling the paper:

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy.”

Even more eyebrow-raising, the Selfish author used other stars’ past weight transformations as precedent for her own Met Gala decision.

Specifically, she referenced two A-listers whose weights have fluctuated for movie roles in the past: Christian Bale, who lost nearly 70 pounds for his role in the 2004 movie The Machinist, and Renée Zellweger, who gained weight to play the title role in the 2001 flick Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Kim explained:

“OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.”

And she continued:

“Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'”

Hmmm…

Clearly, fitting into the iconic dress meant a lot to Kim. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, which owns the six-decade-old fashion piece, didn’t allow any alterations to be made to the sensitive material of the gown itself, so Kim had no other choice as far as being able to actually fit in the thing.

When asked about that — and what would’ve happened had she not reached her weight loss goal prior to the Met Gala — the mom of four summed it all up:

“I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered, It was just important to me to reach that goal.”

And reach it, she did. But at what cost??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is it acceptable for a star to lose so much weight in such a short amount of time in a situation like this? Or does it set a terrible, possibly triggering precedent for others who watch it play out? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]