Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Is Engaged To Jordan C. Brown!

Colton Underwood is no longer a Bachelor.

It’s been a long road for Colton, from appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette to becoming The Bachelor himself, to his tumultuous relationship with Cassie Randolph (which resulted in her filing a restraining order against him), to ultimately coming out as gay and having his own reality series Coming Out Colton.

He’s experienced a lot of growth and change right in front of our eyes — and now he’s entering a brand-new chapter.

Related: Tayshia Adams Calls Out Colton Over ‘Rude’ Bachelor Fantasy Suite Lies!

On Monday, the reality star announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown, whom he has been dating since summer 2021.

He shared a pic of the couple on Instagram with the caption:

“life is going to be fun with you “

His fiancé posted a similar pic on his own ‘gram of the pair popping a bottle, writing:

“The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe.”

The former football player dished some of the details to People, sharing:

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

He added:

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Of course, well wishes have been pouring in from Bachelor Nation and beyond. Wells Adams — who bonded with Colton during his appearance on Bachelor in Paradise season five — commented on his post:

“You’ve come a long way since our chats at the bar. I’m so happy for your happiness!”

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison also chimed in, writing:

“Congratulations! Love and support you my friend. “

Related: Katie Thurston Slams The Bachelorette While Praising Love Is Blind!

He also received well wishes from Harrison’s fiancée Lauren Zima, former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley, reality star Savannah Chrisley, and actress Lucy Hale, who Colton was briefly rumored to be dating shortly before he came out.

Co-stars from the upcoming reality series Beyond the Edge also showed love, including Real Housewives star Eboni K. Williams and Fuller House’s Jodie Sweetin, who wrote:

“ Wonderful my friend!!”

That’s quite the series of well-wishes, isn’t it??

It has certainly been a whirlwind journey for Colton, and so much of it in the public eye.

We’re glad his search for love has come to this happy, healthy conclusion here. Best of luck to the happy couple!

[Image via Colton Underwood/Instagram]