Meet Colton Underwood's Well-Connected New Boyfriend!

Colton Underwood isn’t being shy about his new man!

Four months after coming out as gay, the 29-year-old former lead on ABC‘s hit series The Bachelor was spotted putting on a very visible public display of affection with a man later identified by media outlets as Jordan C. Brown. The duo was first photographed this week canoodling and relaxing together while on vacation in Hawaii, on the island of Maui.

In the pictures, Colton can be seeing lounging shirtless on the beach in Maui alongside Brown. In one snap, Underwood is looking at something on his phone, while Brown is reading a book. In another shot, the men can be seen sharing a kiss, and later, they enjoy some time together cooling off in the water.

The duo apparently was staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Maui, according to the outlet. Underwood has yet to publicly comment on the pictures. (BTW, you can see those pictures on TMZ HERE.)

According to ET, Brown is 38 years old and works as the founder of One Blue Hill, which is described as a “boutique political strategy agency,” according to his LinkedIn profile. The hunky professional is based in Los Angeles, where he works with politicians and public figures through that venture.

His work has served him well as a political strategies, and he’s previously done work on several major presidential campaigns for the Democrats, including those of John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. Here he is with Pete and Chasten Buttigieg during the primaries:

Brown is a graduate of Stanford University up in Palo Alto and was previously employed by Scooter Braun‘s company SB Projects, working for them as the VP of Social Impact for a time. Inneresting!

Per the outlet, Colton’s new beau also counts celebs Sophia Bush, Olivia Wilde, and Gus Kenworthy among his friends. That last one is a particularly interesting connection, considering Kenworthy is involved with Colton’s upcoming Netflix documentary series. Perhaps that’s how these two got connected in the first place?!

Whatever the case, all this is big news for Underwood, who first came out back in April, but also said at the time that the’d yet to find “an emotional connection” with a man. It looks as though things have changed for the former football player, to say the least. Good for him!

One more fun fact: Brown is a father, sharing two children with a former partner. That makes this relationship an even bigger step for Colton, who as we extensively reported, acted immature at best (possibly even abusive) while dating Cassie Randolph last year before coming out. Here’s hoping he really has evolved as much as it seems.

