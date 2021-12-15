Tayshia Adams Calls Out Colton Underwood Over 'Extremely Rude' Bachelor Fantasy Suite Lies!

Tayshia Adams is not feeling the way she’s being portrayed by former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood in his new Netflix show!

The former football player is the star of his own reality show now, the streaming giant’s much-anticipated new series Coming Out Colton, which explores his coming out as gay after having gone through the whole Bachelor Nation reality TV process.

But Tayshia, who made it all the way to the Fantasy Suite episode while courting Colton’s love during his closeted season, is now taking some umbrage at his recent comments on his new show!

It all started on Coming Out Colton, when Underwood recalled the stresses of going on the overnight date with Tayshia out in Portugal.

In the new series, Colton explains at one point (below):

“Fantasy Suites in The Bachelor world is an overnight date and being labeled the virgin bachelor, everybody was so interested if I would lose my virginity in the show. People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner nervous. What people saw was like this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us, but in reality I didn’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn’t want to put Tayshia through that. I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like if I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight.”

Next, he added — and this part is key — more about how he and Tayshia supposedly slept the night away once they got to their Fantasy Suite for the evening.

Recalling how it was incredibly hot in the room while they were sleeping, Colton claimed:

“I felt so bad, even like for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. It was like 78 degrees in the thing and I was like sweating. I just don’t want to give her the wrong impression. … But she was so respectful and so nice and nurturing and great. Totally, totally, very classy and awesome.”

Sounds OK, right? Well, not so fast…

Tayshia popped up on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Becca Kufrin on Tuesday and had strong words about Colton’s version!

The Orange County native — who says she has not actually watched Colton’s Netflix series — was taken aback by reports of that supposed Fantasy Suite night in Portugal. First, Adams explained to Kufrin that she just didn’t care to be made into some type of martyr meant to push along content on Colton’s new TV project:

“First of all, I think it’s extremely rude. Don’t make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me. Anyway, I’m not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there’s other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if feel bad for me in that regard, then sure. But, no.”

Yeesh!

And even more pointed, Tayshia slammed her one-time BF for what she alleged to be straight-up falsehoods about their sleeping arrangements!

“Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night. In case everybody that’s wondering. This has been said multiple times. It’s been said in his book, it’s been said on television, it’s been said in his show apparently. He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt.”

After Kufrin pondered “why [Colton] would lie” about the Portugal date, Adams responded:

“I don’t know. And honestly, it makes me so sad. It’s just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don’t think there’s any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends. So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true. It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?”

DAMN!

What do U make of these quotes, Perezcious readers?! Does Tayshia have a point here??

Colton was previously accused of gaslighting Cassie Randolph before. Is he gaslighting viewers now??

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

