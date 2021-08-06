Man Arrested For NYC Hit-And-Run That Killed Gone Girl's Lisa Banes

The man who struck Lisa Banes with a scooter in a deadly hit-and-run has been arrested three months later.

NYPD announced on Friday that Brian Boyd, a Manhattan resident, was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of the Gone Girl actress — and for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The 26-year-old was found by authorities after a patrol cop recognized him from a wanted poster and took him into custody Thursday evening, according to the New York Times.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Lisa was tragically hit by a vehicle on June 4 while crossing the street near Lincoln Center during a visit to the Big Apple. At the time, little information was known on the driver, but the NYPD DCPI told People the suspect had reportedly run a red light. Following the accident, the Broadway star suffered critical brain damage and died 10 days later in Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was 65 years old.

Truly so sad, but hopefully this arrest brings some closure to the Cocktail actress’s wife, Kathryn Kranhold, and all her loved ones.

