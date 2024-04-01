Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband Fighting Paternity Lawsuit -- Filed 2 Years AFTER They Got Married!

In the case of Abby Hensel… She might NOT be the stepmother!

Last week, the world finally found out the reality star, who documented her life with conjoined twin Brittany on TLC’s Abby & Brittany, got hitched back in 2021! The lucky man is US Army vet Josh Bowling, a single father who was married prior to his relationship with Abby. But things aren’t all rainbows and butterflies for him…

On Monday, The New York Post learned Josh is in the middle of a paternity suit — filed by his ex-wife Annica Bowling in October. Damn!!

She named both Josh and a man named Gavin Vatnsdal in the Minnesota-based suit. According to the outlet, court records show a “genetic test report” that was entered into the filings early last month, but details have not been made public.

Josh and Annica married in 2010 and welcomed 8-year-old daughter Isabella, of whom they share joint custody. However, the exes split in 2019 — one year before Annica welcomed a second daughter in late 2020. So it sounds like she’s likely the child whose paternity is in question… Another clue comes in 2022 divorce papers, where the young girl was referred to as “Isabella’s half-sister,” according to the outlet. HALF-sister? So… she’s not Josh’s? She’s Gavin’s? That appears to be what the paternity case is intended to sort out.

We’re really curious about the timeline here. The paternity suit was filed in October 2023 — two years after Abby and Josh were already married. Why would it take so long? What changed? Was this fight always there between the exes, and it’s only now hitting the courts?

We wonder how Abby and Brittany feel about this. All we know is it’s clear there’s only one man who can get to the bottom of things.

