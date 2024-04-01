Taylor Swift Opener Sabrina Carpenter Strips For Kim Kardashian Skims Campaign -- And Barry Keoghan Reacts!

Swifties were shocked to see the new face of Kim Kardashian‘s latest SKIMS campaign!

On Monday, the 43-year-old dropped the photos for her latest venture in her shapewear brand, and the star of the show this time is none other than… Sabrina Carpenter!

The Sue Me singer dazzled in different pieces of SKIMS’ upcoming drop, including some super showy pink and yellow lace lingerie pieces as well as some comfy bra and panty sets. In the post, Kim wrote:

“Next-gen pop star @SabrinaCarpenter gets intimate with spring’s sexiest sets: ultra-romantic Stretch Lace and new Fits Everybody colors drop Wednesday…”

More sexy pics and a short video clip were posted to the brand’s official account. Ch-ch-check ’em all out (below):

But, uh, Taylor Swift fans aren’t sure what to think about this! As we’re sure you’re aware, Mz. Swift has had a years-long feud with Kimmy Cakes and her ex Kanye West. With Sabrina being one of her main openers for The Eras Tour as well as one of her close friends, it was a shock to see her repping SKIMS! Fans took to social media to express their concern, writing:

“The Swiftie crossover I never saw coming” “the swiftie universe has glitched” “Ok but Taylor?? Does she know??” “how she gonna open for Taylor swift then work with Kim Kardashian”

One person who isn’t confused about his opinion, however, is Sabrina’s beau Barry Keoghan! In response to the risqué pics the 24-year-old shared on her own page, he commented the fire emoji, the sweating emoji, and even wrote out something that we guess doesn’t exist: “barbie emoji”. LOLz!!

In the post itself, the Feather songstress expressed her own excitement about the barely-there campaign:

“hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl Spring intimates drop 4.03 at skims.com”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

