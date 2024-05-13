Cop Who Groped OnlyFans Star On Video FIRED -- The Wild Way He Was Finally Identified!

Busted! A cop has been fired after being seen in an adult content creator’s NSFW video… In full uniform!

Sean Herman of the Metro Nashville Police Department was fired on Thursday after local investigators discovered his involvement in an OnlyFans video. In the XXX clip, which was posted by an OF creator by the name of Jordin, the model gets pulled over before telling a man in her passenger seat, “I’m not going to get a ticket… I’m going to show him my tits.” The officer then approaches the window, but you can only see his crotch and abdomen. He identifies himself as “Officer Johnson PD” before asking for her license and registration. She tells him she doesn’t have the documents, and instead flashes her breasts. The officer responds:

“Ma’am, it’s 2024. I can see tits on the internet any time.”

However, Jordin asks him if he wants to cop a feel as she simultaneously cops a feel of his… er, service weapon. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase, keep your hands where we can see them! But as he reaches in, a tiny sliver of a patch on his sleeve can be seen, and that’s where viewers were able to place it as the MNPD logo!

News Channel 5 reporter Levi Ismail documented the series of events in an Instagram video, explaining how he turned the video into local police. They told him they were unsure if the fired officer was on the clock at the time of shooting the fake traffic stop, but that he knew the creators in the car and agreed to collaborate on the video.

WOW! Those must’ve been some eagle-eyed viewers! We mean, that really was just a SLIVER of the patch.

The story made its way to Reddit, where one commenter who identified herself as Jordin insisted the video “was a stunt and totally consensual and private property.” She also argued the former officer was off-duty at the time of the shoot, so “the fact they fired him is stupid.” Hmm.

Certainly if this was real, it would be horribly offensive. A cop copping a feel during a traffic stop? That would be unconscionable! But if he was just acting in a silly adult video, we’re far less offended. Though obviously maybe don’t wear the real work uniform for it, right?

What are YOUR thoughts on this debacle, Perezcious readers??

