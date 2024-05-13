Steve Buscemi Sent To Hospital By Brutal Attack On NYC Street! WTF!

We just can’t even believe this. Steve Buscemi is recovering after a violent assault in broad daylight.

Last week, the Boardwalk Empire star fell victim to a brazen, apparently totally unmotivated attack on the street in Kips Bay, New York. His publicist told the New York Post on Sunday:

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York.”

WTF! Who would attack beloved character actor Steve Buscemi of all people?! And in NYC, where he’s also served as a fireman?!? Just unconscionable.

According to cops via the news org, the assault occurred at around 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday. An eyewitness described the shocking incident:

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

Apparently, the 66-year-old was punched in the face, leaving him with swelling on his left eye. It was so bad, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Thankfully it seems he’s recovering well. On Sunday, Steve was spotted on a stroll in SOHO with what looks to be a black eye. In pics obtained by Page Six, the Grown Ups actor can be seen in a black jacket, black baseball cap, and matching black glasses… but you can clearly see the aftermath of the attack. See (below):

Steve Buscemi seen with black eye after being punched in random NYC attack https://t.co/5UNuTOGtFu pic.twitter.com/HT3AiNmQqe — Page Six (@PageSix) May 13, 2024

Poor guy.

The Ghost World star is 66 years old now. It’s likely this had nothing to do with who he was as a celebrity — and instead was simply another one of these random acts of violence perpetuate against elderly pedestrians. What kind of horrible person would do such a thing, attacking those least able to defend themselves and more harmed by an attack? Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure yet.

The assailant fled the scene after the attack and has not been identified. However, the New York Police Department have released photos of a bearded man they believe to be the assailant. See more on the investigation (below):

What’s up with all the violence??! We hope Steve heals quickly!

