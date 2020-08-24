Disturbing Video Catches White Cop Shooting Unarmed Black Man SEVEN TIMES In The Back

This is horrific…

An unarmed black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin has been hospitalized in “serious” condition after being shot SEVEN times in the back during an incident involving two of the city’s police officers. Chilling and disturbing video from the scene shows one of the officers appearing to shoot the unarmed man in the back after he tried to walk away from the officers during the incident.

The shooting victim is a Black man, and was quickly identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake. As of early Monday morning, Blake was still in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. local time near the corner of 40th Street and 28th Avenue in the city. Situated on Lake Michigan, Kenosha is a suburban city in between Milwaukee and Chicago. As noted, video of the shooting itself quickly went viral across social media. In the clip, it’s unclear what led to the police officer’s involvement in the first place, but the footage shows at least two officers walking behind the man, later identified as Blake, as he walks around his car to the driver’s side door.

When Blake gets to the driver’s door and opens it, a cop rushes in from behind with gun drawn and shoots at least seven times point blank into Blake’s body. You can see the full clip (below), but be warned, the video of the shooting is graphic and violent (NSFW):

Wow… we have no words. Even more disturbing, civil rights attorney Ben Crump claimed to have later confirmed that Blake’s young children were in the car he was trying to enter when he was shot:

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

According to reports, cops quickly rendered aid after the shooting, and Blake was airlifted to the Milwaukee hospital where he remains this morning.

Quickly, people gathered in the area of the shooting, and protests carried on long into the night around Kenosha. According to multiple news reports from local journalists on ground, including the Journal Sentinel, multiple fires broke out overnight during the unrest. At least one car dealership appears to have been burned extensively (below), according to clips both purportedly from last night, as well as the aftermath this morning:

Angry protests erupted in the city of #Kenosha after #Wisconsin cops shot an unarmed black man in the back multiple times.

Jacob Blake, 29, is in a serious condition in hospital. pic.twitter.com/TgNXaMxBvp — th1an1 (@th1an1) August 24, 2020

This used car dealership was set on fire overnight by protestors. Car Source is just down the street from the Kenosha courthouse. The owners are devastated. Their business a total loss. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/emYtWNzvh9 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 24, 2020

The Associated Press is further reporting that a citywide curfew was issued for 7:00 a.m., with Kenosha police using tear gas on protesters in several areas who didn’t leave after the announcement of the curfew.

All of the officers involved in the shooting have already been placed on administrative leave. The Wisconsin Department of Justice further released a statement indicating their Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation of the shooting from the Kenosha Police Department. That’s a step in the right direction…

For now, we can only hope Blake recovers from this terrible incident.