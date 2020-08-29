Corey Feldman Sues WE tv Over Claims He Was Exploited & Held ‘Hostage’ On Set Of Marriage Boot Camp

Corey Feldman is taking legal action against the production team and executives behind the hit reality TV series, Marriage Boot Camp.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Goonies star is suing WE tv and Think Factory Media, over claims the show not only exploited his history of sexual violence for ratings but also held him hostage at one point during filming.

As you’re likely aware, the 49-year-old former child actor has become a strong advocate against child abuse and pedophilia over the years, and he used this to make a point about the serious allegations made in the suit. His lawyers claimed the folks behind Marriage Boot Camp had “full knowledge of the importance and the nature of Mr. Feldman’s lifetime work” and convinced him, wife Courtney Anne Mitchell (top, left), and his brother Eden to join the show under false promises. It was also said they “falsified information to the public” and “discredited Mr. Feldman as a liar.” Corey’s representatives explained:

“The show was initially “sold” to Mr. Feldman on the premises of being able, through guidance from licensed medical professionals, to help heal the tumultuous relationship Mr. Feldman had with his brother Eden over the years. Instead, of healing this brotherly relationship the (show) instead created questions and exercises that would focus and would reveal past sexual assaults on the celebrities and how such sexual trauma affected them and their lives.”

In regards to the alleged scary hostage situation, the filing states that producers “held him and his family hostage under duress in a location unknown to them, causing severe emotional trauma,” though any additional specific details about the time of the incident were not included. This is an incredibly serious accusation and if it’s true, this sounds like a horrible situation for everyone involved, even by trashy reality TV standards.

The California native continued detailing his grievances against the network, noting they intentionally try to glamorize contestants’ painful pasts. To further back up his statement, Feldman’s attorneys cited the fact that highlights from his season are still being promoted online, including scenes with him and troubled pop star Aaron Carter. He claims the videos, “continue to negatively impact Mr. Feldman’s reputation, credibility and causing him emotional anguish.” Keep in mind, his episodes aired in October 2019, so, we’re not too far removed from his time on the show — but it’s clear the association is unwanted at this point.

Additionally, he’s blaming Marriage Boot Camp for testing an already strained relationship with his brother, which reportedly sent his mental state into a dark place:

“The harm caused by the Defendants’ breaches, fraud, and false promises have caused severe emotional trauma to Mr. Feldman. Such conduct has caused Mr. Feldman ongoing feelings of helplessness and suffering, which were reignited after decades of lying dormant due to successful therapy.”

It’s unclear what monetary figure Feldman is requesting at this time, but he is officially suing the production company, network, and several of the doctors on set for damages he claims to have suffered during the show.

Despite the reputation the series holds, it sounds like Corey allegedly got way more than he ever bargained for by joining the cast. WE tv has not yet responded to the outlet’s requests for comment, but we’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

