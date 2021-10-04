TikTok’s Couch Guy Accuses Internet Of Gaslighting Him Over Viral Controversy!

A simple moment between a girlfriend surprising her boyfriend at school has resulted in one of the largest controversies on TikTok!

If you haven’t stumbled across the “Couch Guy” controversy yet, the drama all started when Lauren, AKA @laurenzarras, posted a video walking into her boyfriend Robbie’s apartment two weeks ago. The college guy is captured on a couch with three other girls and seems to be shocked before slowly getting up to hug his GF.

Totally normal reaction, right?? Maybe not!

First off, ch-ch-check the highly talked about moment (below)!

Believe it or not, that video has captivated the nation! With over 53.3 million views so far, many have taken it upon themselves to analyze the nature of the teens’ relationship — accusing Couch Guy of cheating on his girlfriend, for example.

TikTokers have not only called out Robbie’s body language but have warned Lauren against even dating him! Just look at some of the comments on the clip:

“You can FEEL the awkward tension” “Girls know vibes of other girls…WE ALL GOT THE SAME FEELING. Sorry you don’t wanna see it. His boys and those girls know.” “As a dude…issa no from me dawg.” “Red flag he didn’t get up and jump out the room in excitement” “3 girls 3 guys…..sis you interrupted the party”

Others also questioned what one user deemed a “sneaky phone pass” — in which Robbie appears to hand his phone to the girl next to him before getting up from the couch — but Lauren clapped back at those accusations, confirming that his phone was in his lap the whole time.

Now, Couch Guy is making his own voice heard on the matter — but he’s not necessarily helping his case. Using the account @souljawatchambassador, the boyfriend shared a video on Saturday, asking the internet to stop using their sleuthing skills on him, writing:

“Couch guy here. Ur welcome for getting u off berries & cream TikTok but remember: Not everything is true crime. Don’t be a parasocial creep. Go get some fresh air. Take care.”

But in another video shared later the same day, he started to show his shady side, making a more controversial vid that said:

“Time to play: Do you know what gaslighting means? Are you being gaslit if…. Someone on the Internet tells you to get some fresh air after you scrutinize their private life OR are you being gaslit if…thousands of strangers call you delusional for claiming to know your relationship better than they do. Tough one! Feel free to discuss in the comments”

The seemingly sarcastic post only ticked social media users off, one responding:

“Professional gaslighter here. I will confirm that this is indeed gaslighting”

While another chimed in:

“Robbie, respectfully, ur a walking red flag”

Yeah, mocking the internet is probably not the best way to get them to be nicer to you… That said, it doesn’t look like the couple is hoping their viral controversy will be forgotten anytime soon. Lauren announced on Monday that she (following her dad’s suggestion) has made Couch Guy merch! We’re not kidding — it’s available now. Take a look:

Would U buy this?? Out of all the outcomes TikTokers were hoping to see, we know for sure this wasn’t it! As for the couple’s relationship status, things seem to be going well. Lauren even paid tribute to her beau online for National Boyfriend Day earlier this week. Let’s just hope Couch Guy proves the internet wrong and nothing bad ever comes to light!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Have you been as invested in the Couch Guy controversy as everyone else? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

