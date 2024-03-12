Utah Couple Charged With Raping Teen Daughter Say It Was 'Safer For Her' Than Hooking Up With Strangers!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A couple in Utah has been arrested on rape charges, new court docs reveal — and horrifyingly, the alleged victim was their own 15-year-old daughter.

Per KSL News, the couple was taken into custody on Thursday in the city of Provo. They were charged with three counts each: forcible sodomy, object rape, and forcible sexual abuse. Per jail records reported on by ABC 4 and others, the man also faces an additional charge of rape. Neither the man nor woman have been named in media reports, as outlets don’t wish to reveal the girl’s identity by naming her parents.

The ordeal started on Thursday morning when cops received a call directly from the 15-year-old in question. She claimed her stepfather — a man described as being in his mid-30s — had been raping her for more than a year. When cops arrived to question the teen, per KUTV, she told them both the man and the woman had been engaging in sexual activity with her since she was just 14 years old. Then, per KSL citing the arrest affidavit, the couple allegedly immediately admitted to the accusations when police questioned them. WTF?!

The arrest affidavit claims that things started last year when the couple first learned the teenager was interacting with men online. She had supposedly shared photos of herself “in sexual situations” with strangers on Snapchat, per the docs. Any parent would be shocked and disturbed at that, of course. But then the couple then did the unthinkable. Per the affidavit:

“[The couple] decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers.”

“Safer for her…”?? Being raped by her parents would make her SAFE??

OMG…

The affidavit states the couple approached the girl together after her 14th birthday “with the idea of having sexual experiences together.” When interrogated about that, the man allegedly told police the couple willingly bought sex toys for the teenage girl. Then, he also reportedly admitted to showering with the girl. For her part, the mother admitted she had previously confronted her husband about why he was allegedly “having full intercourse” with the teen. We guess they weren’t on the same page after all.

Apparently that awful situation carried on for more than A YEAR before the underage girl called the cops herself. Sickening!! Now, per KUTV, the man and woman are each being held without bail. The outlet also reports that other children live in the family’s home, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were affected by this disgusting abuse.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

