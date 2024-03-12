Lily Allen Says Her Kids ‘Totally Ruined’ Her Career!

Lily Allen is getting brutally honest about motherhood. Brutally honest.

The Grammy-nominated singer had to make some big sacrifices when she became a mom — but it sounds like she’s pretty okay with it now. In an interview with Miquita Oliver for the Radio Times podcast posted on Tuesday, the 38-year-old spoke some truth about the turn her career took in the wake of having kids. She blatantly joked:

“I never really had a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career.”

HA!

It’s clear Lily is kidding on the square though — as in, haha, but yeah she does actually mean it. She burst into laughter, playfully reiterating:

“I mean I love them and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

Well, you can’t have it all… And in fact, it really bothers the F**k You singer when people say you can:

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because quite frankly, you can’t. Some people choose their career over their children and that’s their prerogative, but my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat on mine.”

What a good momma! That’s what parenthood is all about, right? Making it better for the next generation? She added:

“I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad that I’ve done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”

Watch the clip (below):

Lily shares daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper, from whom she divorced in 2018. She has since moved on with Stranger Things star David Harbour, tying the knot with in 2020. Thankfully it seems he’s been a great stepdad for her girls.

