Machine Gun Kelly Shares Crushing Lyrics About Megan Fox Miscarriage & Says 'Breakdown' Led To Massive New Tattoo

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Machine Gun Kelly is letting it all out in his new song.

The rapper dropped his latest release, Don’t Let Me Go, on Wednesday, and the lyrics depict the difficult time he’s had since suffering a pregnancy loss in 2022 and subsequent relationship struggles with Megan Fox. Heartbreakingly, it all took a toll on the musician’s mental health. Alluding to suffering suicidal thoughts, MGK started the track by holding a finger gun to his head in the music video, rapping:

“Lately my thoughts eating me alive / Laying in the bed thinking maybe that hate will finally go away if I’m not alive”

He then opened up about his new blackout tattoo — which covers his upper torso and arms — expressing:

“I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line.”

Oof. So it wasn’t all just done to show his commitment to his wife-to-be then…

Speaking of the Jennifer’s Body actress, the artist touched on their miscarriage, too, singing:

“How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby / I don’t got no one to turn to ’cause everyone’s dead in my life that was tryin’ to raise me”

Super sad. It’s so, so difficult to lose a pregnancy. While the 33-year-old performer has hinted at the emotional time in his song Twin Flame, this is by far his most vulnerable he’s gotten about it. Listen in full (below):

Megan, for her part, has been super open about how devastating the miscarriage was for her, even penning her thoughts in a poetry book. The engaged couple has started to hang out more in recent weeks and seem to be on better terms these days. Hopefully, getting all this off their chest allows them to heal and move forward in a healthy relationship.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

