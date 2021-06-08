Crypto Giant AEVOLVE Hosts The Most Exclusive Event At Bitcoin Miami 2021 -- Details HERE!

Hollywood and Big Tech’s new favorite cryptocurrency, AVEX by AEVOLVE, let the world know they are open for business and the excitement hasn’t died down for a second since.

On Thursday night, Bitcoin Miami 2021 drew the attention of the world’s wealthiest investors and all the biggest names in cryptocurrency for seminars with celebrities, influencers, and billionaires. One of the chief criticisms and worries about cryptocurrency in general has been that the technology doesn’t offer many real-world applications. That is, they are simply reflective of trends and opinions, while the growth of the currency doesn’t directly impact real-world tangible goods yet.

But AEVOLVE stands alone amongst the major players in crypto as the only currency that actually changes the world as their valuation grows. AEVOLVE’s currency, the AVEX Token, is connected to groundbreaking FDA-approved and patented medical innovations that will dominate the biotech industry.

AEVOLVE will be launching massive breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s, Diabetes, ALS, eliminating COVID-19, and several other monumental humanitarian efforts around the world. That’s why Hollywood celebrities and big-name investors are looking at AEVOLVE as the future of cryptocurrency. Not only is it financing scientific research that will likely save millions of lives, but AEVOLVE is tied to a tangible product that is worth billions already and is likely to exponentially grow in value over the next decade.

AEVOLVE CEO, Rogelio ‘Vonz’ Santos, threw the hottest party of the conference and it immediately became the venue that everyone was trying to get into and talking about in Miami. Invitations were privately sent out 24 hours ahead of time to high-profile guests. The next night, AEVOLVE was hosting 400 of the wealthiest and most influential investors, celebrities and crypto entrepreneurs on the biggest rooftop in downtown Miami.

Guests were surprised with a concert from 50 Cent who performed crowd favorite hits including Candy Shop, Big Rich Town, In Da Club, Many Men, Wanksta, and 21 Questions. Internationally-renowned contemporary street artist Skott Marsi also launched an exclusive NFT from his Legendary Collection in collaboration with the Celia Cruz Estate. News quickly spread on social media and AEVOLVE’s party immediately became the hottest event in town that thousands wanted to be seen at.

Vonz delivered a captivating speech that reminded everyone there why AEVOLVE has such an exciting future. Just a few of the noted guests spotted include rapper Fetty Wap, crypto influencers Luke and Jordan Lintz, social influencer AJ Ramos, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

According to our sources, AEVOLVE is just getting started and is in talks with many A-list stars to promote their blockchain technology as they are constantly investing in innovations to dominate the biotech industry.

The excitement around AEVOLVE has become so massive that, according to insiders, stars are interested in being paid in AVEX in place of cash! Because its value is tied to something that is real and guaranteed to be worth billions of dollars, there is excitement that an early investment in AEVOLVE now will likely pay off the same shocking returns we saw from Bitcoin over the past few years. Wow!

