Holly Madison Is Getting Her Own Biopic To Spill ALL The Tea On Hugh Hefner & Playboy!

A biopic about Holly Madison? Yes, please!

If you haven’t read the Girls Next Door star’s memoir about life at the Playboy mansion, get prepared to have your mind blown because it’s being turned into a limited series!

2015’s Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny is like a whole kettle full of piping hot tea about her relationship with Hugh Hefner, her rivalry with Kendra Wilkinson, and what life is really like for a Bunny.

But let’s be real, folks — most people don’t read these days. But they do watch TV! And we imagine quite a few viewers will tune in to see this! The logline for the project?

“The story looks beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled and abused by the machine.”

Yes!!!

First off, the casting is AMAZING! For the limited series based directly on the sauciest stories from the book, producers got one of the hottest rising stars working, Samara Weaving.

In movies like The Babysitter and Ready Or Not, the Aussie actress has made quite the name for herself in the world of horror movies. But this project will see her tackle a very different kind of horror. The book revealed some really icky behind-the-scenes moments. For instance, she described Kendra as “the fakest person I’ve ever met” — though made it clear Hef was “the manipulator” who “pitted us against one another.”

Spoiler alert for the first episode?

The first night at the mansion, Holly wrote, the 75-year-old offered her a quaalude, telling her they were “thigh openers.” Though she declined she ended up being directed to his bedroom anyway. The description was anything but romantic:

“Two huge television screens projecting graphic porn lit up the otherwise dark bed. In the middle, a very pale man was tending to his own business (if you’re catching my thinly veiled innuendo) and puffing on a joint before passing it around to the nearest blonde. The girlfriends, in various stages of undress, were sitting in a semicircle at the edge of the bed — some kneeling, some standing, some lying down.”

The Peepshow star said the girls all pretended to enjoy their lesbian play-acting before she was pushed toward Hef so he could have “the new girl.” She wrote of the experience of sleeping with the infamous lothario:

“It was so brief that I can’t even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine.”

Yeesh! Don’t you just have to see that? We know we’ll be tuning in! We picture Bruce Greenwood as a deliciously sadistic Hefner…

The limited series, which we imagine will keep the fantastic title of Down the Rabbit Hole, will be adapted by Marieke Hardy and produced by Easy A director Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, Judith Verno, and of course Holly herself to keep things real.

The project has not found a streaming service to call home yet, but they’ve already piqued our interest!

