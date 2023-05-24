Dad Helping Ducklings Cross The Street Fatally Killed By Teen Driver -- Right In Front Of His Children

This California dad showed one final act of kindness before he was tragically killed.

The community of Rocklin, just outside of Sacramento, is mourning the loss of beloved father of two Casey Rivara. While driving his kids home from swimming practice on Monday, the 41-year-old noticed a mother duck and her ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection, so he decided to pull over and help out the little family waddle their way to the other side. Reportedly, neighbors and onlookers were cheering for Casey, even taking photos and videos of his chivalrous act as he helped the animals get to safety.

He got the ducks safely to the other side of the road — but tragically, on his way back to his own kids, who were still in his vehicle, he was struck and killed by a car. According to the Rocklin Police Department, the driver was an unnamed 17-year-old girl who stayed at the scene until police arrived:

“The man was reportedly trying to help some ducklings that were in the intersection. As the man was in the intersection, a teenage driver was headed eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard. This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway. The driver remained at the scene of the collision. Emergency first responders arrived to assist, however the man died at the scene.”

So, so sad.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police are almost certain there won’t be any charges for the young girl, according to their statement to NBC:

“We still have a lot of areas and evidence to sort through, but at first look it does not look like there’s going to be any criminal negligence.”

A 12-year-old who was at the scene reported to KCRA what they saw, and their recount is absolutely chilling: