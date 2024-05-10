Hailey & Justin Bieber Already Have The 'Perfect' Baby Name Picked Out!

Don’t expect any Kardashian shenanigans here!

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced on Thursday the happy news they’re expecting their first child. They’ve clearly been keeping the pregnancy a secret for some time as their big reveal included a really big bump! Per TMZ sources, Hailey is at least six months along already and is due to give birth this summer. And don’t worry, they’re ready!

A source told People on Friday that Justin is focused on nothing else right now:

“Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

They’ve been thinking about it so much they even already agreed on a name already! The insider continued:

“They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

“Perfect”?? Wow! That’s so great!

We’re so happy for them… But DAMN we’re dying to know that name! Even knowing the gender would narrow it down… but if Justin and Hailey know it they aren’t sharing!

Do YOU have any guesses on Baby Bieber’s name? Just think how impressive it’ll be if you nail it this far out, and you can prove it because it’s in our comments section…

