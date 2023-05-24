Shakira ‘Begging’ Tom Cruise To Stop Flirting With Her?!

Shakira is just not that into you, Tom Cruise!

For those who don’t recall, the pair were spotted hanging out at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month, where the sparks reportedly flew between them — to the point where they got a hospitality suite together to talk privately! A video showed them engaged in a deep conversation while the drivers raced by on the track in the background. See (below):

@juliettedays #shakira y #tomcruise en la formula1. Parte 2 @Shakira @Tom Cruise YO FUI LA QUE GRABÓ AMBOS VIDEOS VIRALES. ASI QUE SI VAS A ROBARLO SIN ETIQUETARME, ATENTE A LAS CONSECUENCIAS POR DERECHOS DE AUTOR. ♬ son original – La tía Juliettte

They hit it off so well that a source told Page Six at the time that the 60-year-old actor was already “extremely interested in pursuing” the newly single singer. Tom even allegedly sent flowers to the 46-year-old.

Related: Gerard Piqué Following Shakira To Miami To Be Closer To The Kids?!

HOWEVER… while the Top Gun star believed there was “chemistry” between them, Shakira didn’t feel it at all, according to the latest report! A source for Us Weekly soon shut down the romance rumors, insisting Shak “has no interest in dating him” and “isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment” following her split with her cheating ex Gerard Piqué. The insider added:

“Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

And that was that! Or so we thought…

But apparently Tom cannot take a hint! He apparently refuses to give up. No mission is too impossible, you might say…

According to the news outlet Marca, the Vanilla Sky star was “absolutely mesmerized” and even told friends he felt a connection with her during their hangout session at the Grand Prix. In fact, the insider shared that Tom was “giddy” following their day together — in a way that was similar to how he acted when he first met his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. Whoa. We all remember that…

Tom seemingly went so far as to try to win over the Hips Don’t Lie artist’s family! He reportedly sent her niece flowers and a greeting card to congratulate her on an art exhibition she had over the weekend. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

I guess it's "T" from now on, not "TC" anymore. (Shakira's nieces have received flowers and greeting cards from him) #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/rCb8L68rlL — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) May 23, 2023

Ooh, so cringe! Instead of respecting the hint that they are never, ever, ever getting together, he has also allegedly continued to flirt with Shakira. It’s reached the point, per sources, where she has been “begging” the Top Gun star to stop! See, she’s not looking for a new romance and is focused on her kids right now! Yikes. An insider told Heat Magazine:

“She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested.”

And this is something she “politely” told Tom. Of course, this could be blown out of proportion. Perhaps Tom took the hint that nothing romantic would ever happen between them. The two could even be friends now, and it wouldn’t be too weird if he was sending her niece flowers! Maybe a little overboard, but no one ever accused the man of doing anything half-assed!

But if all of this is true, this is just embarrassing AF. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU believe these reports Tom is trying too hard? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Friday Night With Jonathan Ross/YouTube, The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]