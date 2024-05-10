Why Justin & Hailey Bieber Kept Their Pregnancy A Secret So Long

Hailey and Justin Bieber revealed on Thursday they’re expecting their first child. And obviously this was an announcement like six years in the making! They’ve been pretty open about wanting a family, so fans have been waiting for baby news basically since they said their “I dos.”

But they had to wait six months after Justin and Hailey got the news themselves. That’s how far along the model’s pregnancy is reported to be. Why so long?

Related: Selena Gomez Disables Instagram Comments Amid Bieber Baby News!

A source told People on Friday they both wanted this pregnancy so bad, it became really special to them when it finally happened. So much so they wanted to keep it all to themselves! The insider explained:

“They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”

We definitely understand them being “protective”! And that isn’t going to go away, either!

We guess we shouldn’t be surprised the couple chose to embrace their privacy. In a conversation with GQ Hype in October of last year, Hailey explained how much the speculation of her potential pregnancy had been bothering her. She told the mag:

“When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

Ha! We guess she kept to her word! They only revealed the news when it was impossible to hide, we guess! Hey, as long as they got to do it on their terms, and they’re happy!

It sounds like they’re going to make great parents. Don’t you think??

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram.]