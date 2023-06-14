Dad Fakes His Own Death Then Arrives At Funeral 'To Teach Family A Lesson'

This dad took things way too far — just because he felt like his family wasn’t giving him enough attention??

David Baerten, a TikTok user from Belgium, pulled the wildest and probably one of the cruelest pranks of all time on his family. Pranks going way too far aren’t unheard of on the video-making app, but we can’t imagine what it’d be like to be on the receiving end of this one. The social media user decided he was tired of how his extended family was allegedly treating him. He didn’t like the fact they were “growing apart” and he seemed to feel like they were singling him out. So instead of — we don’t know, CALLING them, talking it out — he decided to be completely reasonable…

David decided to fake his own death.

No, not to abandon his family. He just wanted to see who really cared about him. By hurting them beyond measure, we guess…

Related: This Guy Prank Kidnapped His Own Girlfriend At Gunpoint!

This guy thought of all the details, not leaving one headstone unturned. He truly put some work into this so-called practical joke, even going as far as getting his kids to write notes to their beloved, “dead” father. According to The Times, his daughter penned a note that read:

“Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

Wow… This is just awful. Not only is he doing this to his family, he’s dragging his kids into the mix and making them help?

Over the weekend, after all of David’s family and loved ones heard of the tragic news from his kids’ letters, they all gathered at the father’s funeral ceremony. Dressed in black and mourning their lost loved one, they were in for the shock of a lifetime when they were told — no, he wasn’t actually dead…

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, recorded by a funeral attendee, you can see the moment a helicopter flies in from the distance and lands. A very much alive David jumps out of it along with a camera crew and says:

“Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral.”

WTF!?

Ch-ch-check out the WILD video (below):

Some mourners ran to greet their resurrected loved one, but many stood frozen in very understandable confusion. Some were furious — as you might imagine! The death of a family member is one of the most traumatic things we all have to go through — not something to just play around with.

But David apparently didn’t see it that way, at least not until his video started receiving MAJOR backlash from his 165,000 followers. After seeing the responses, the father decided to explain his reasoning in a video, saying:

“What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”

In what universe is this okay? What happened to talking out your issues, rather than traumatizing the ones you hold dearest to your heart? It’s just sickening!

His plan seemed to work in his head, though, because apparently people have been reaching out to him after the funeral:

“[This] proves who really cares about me. Those who didn’t come did contact me to meet up. So in a way, I did win.”

Yeah, of course people are reaching out! Probably worried about his mental state to pull this off! We can’t imagine what his poor family is thinking right now — and we can’t imagine what he was thinking AT ALL!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your opinion (below).

[Image via Sony Pictures/YouTube.]