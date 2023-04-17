Worst Proposal Ever?! This Guy Prank Kidnapped His Own Girlfriend At Gunpoint!

Til death — or terrible pranks — do us part.

Adam Rizk had big plans for his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa Moujalli. He wanted to take things to the next level and pop THAT question — but to do it, he felt like he needed to come up with an outside-the-box approach, something really unique and special. So earlier this month while on vacation in Lebanon, he decided to have his unassuming girlfriend kidnapped!

Uhhh…

In a disturbing video posted to TikTok by Adam’s sister, Tahli, you can see Vanessa riding in the backseat of a car with family in Anfeh, when individuals acting as criminals stopped the vehicle and dragged her out at (fake) gunpoint. Everyone was in on the prank except for Vanessa. She thought she was being abducted, possibly to be tortured or murdered. So she of course struggled, kicked, and screamed “No, please!” as she was removed from the car against her will. In the clip, you can hear her fight and plead to save herself:

“I’m not going with them! I told them I’ll give them whatever they want!”

However, the fake criminals did eventually subdue Vanessa, blindfolding the poor girl before throwing her in the backseat of their own vehicle and speeding off in the opposite direction. Her family members then got back in their own car, giddily saying things like:

“She’s going to f**king lose it.”

The footage then cut to the fake criminals escorting Vanessa from the vehicle and onto a beach, STILL blindfolded, where she frantically asked, “What’s happening?!”

When at last her blindfold was removed, she found herself standing in front of her boyfriend Adam, holding flowers and a diamond engagement ring.

OMG! Could you imagine??

The Aussie native IMMEDIATELY broke down in tears, likely from a mix of the trauma she just endured AND the romantic gesture. She fell to her knees, yelling, “You’re joking!” Shockingly she did accept the ring, despite this ridiculous red flag. She even gave her newly minted fiancé a hug and a smooch.

We can’t say this is the most romantic proposal idea we’ve ever seen, but what’s love without a little risk, we guess? See the full video (below):

Vanessa later took to Facebook to share the news, writing alongside a series of engagement photos, which featured a live band and dancers:

“A dream come true ”

A dream or a nightmare?! Girl, blink if you need help! LOLz!

The prankster’s sister Tahli spoke with DailyMail.com the following week, where she provided more context for the wild idea:

“[Adam] always joked that he wanted to propose in a way to scare her and my family joined in and made it possible when she was visiting family in Lebanon.”

She added of the newly betrothed:

“They always play pranks on each other so it’s just their relationship … the overall planning took three months.”

OK, they like pranks, but… Isn’t this one a horribly dangerous, trauma-inducing one? What if she had fought harder? What if she had seriously injured one of her “kidnappers”? Or blindly run out into oncoming traffic in her attempt to escape? We’re so glad everyone is OK, but this all just seems so ill-conceived to us.

TikTok users naturally made sure to make their opinions known in the comments:

“This gon be the worst and the best experience in her life” “She’s not crying cos he proposing.. she crying cause her life flashed before her eyes and she thought she was [skull emoji]” “the way adam looks so proud his just traumatized vanessa i’m dying”

What do YOU think of this proposal, Perezcious readers? Would you have said yes if YOU were put in Vanessa’s situation? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Vanessa Moujalli/Facebook & Tahli Rizk/TikTok]