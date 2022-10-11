Texas Man Allegedly Shoots Woman To Death In Rage After She Beats Him In Basketball

A 21-year-old woman was shot to death on a sidewalk on the south side of Dallas last week after a dispute at a pickup basketball game went horribly wrong.

Asia Womack (pictured above) was found severely wounded last Monday night on Hamilton Avenue in the Texas city. She had been playing pickup basketball with friends at T.G. Terry Park when she was shot. According to Fox 4, she was “just steps from her home” when she was struck, and she was found there bleeding to death.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported her to the hospital. Sadly, Womack was pronounced dead at the hospital late on Monday night. Now, in the week since the tragedy, police in Dallas have begun to piece together what happened in the awful incident.

According to cops, Womack was a well-known athlete in the area. She had been a star player on the women’s basketball team at James Madison High School in recent years. On Monday, she was playing a pickup game with friends when the game devolved into a bitter argument.

A press release from the Dallas Police Department claims the alleged shooter — who has since been identified by police as 31-year-old Cameron Hogg (above, lower center) — apparently got into some kind of altercation with Womack at the park after losing to her. Mad about the loss, Hogg allegedly drove his children and brother home before returning to the park alone.

When he got back, Fox 4 first reported late last week, he allegedly shot Asia five times. Then, he fled from the scene before first responders could reach the scene. Cops say a surveillance camera footage in the area allegedly captured Hogg’s car driving away from the scene.

As of Sunday night, per Local 12, Hogg is still on the run. Police have already issued an arrest warrant for him. DPD spokesperson Kristin Lowman told Fox 4 about the investigation:

“Detectives are still working the case. No one is in custody at this time. They’ve been working it since Monday night, trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

Asia’s mother also spoke to the news outlet about the senseless tragedy. Andrea Womack explained how Asia had known the alleged shooter well prior to things going horribly wrong last week:

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Local pastor John Delley summed up the awful situation in the simplest — and most heartbreaking — way:

“This is so senseless. You become embarrassed, basically, because a female beat you in basketball.”

So bleak.

Now, Asia’s mourning family is desperate for justice after her murder. The deceased woman’s aunt, Juanita Smith, told NBC 5 News (below):

“I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served.”

Here is more on the investigation into Womack’s murder, and the search for Hogg, from CBSDFW (below):

According to Fox 4, Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 award for information that leads to Hogg’s whereabouts and arrest. Police are asking witnesses to call 214-373-TIPS (8477) with leads.

Such a terrible situation. And over a basketball game?? Sickening. We send our condolences to Asia’s friends, family, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

