Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Finally Admits She Was Too Harsh... On The Kids Who 'Didn't Have The Talent'

Abby Lee Miller feels bad about her Dance Moms behavior… But does she really?

During an interview this week with ABC News’ Juju Chang for Impact x Nightline, the disgraced choreographer reflected on her Dance Moms days and how she treated the girls. Well, some of the girls, anyway. After being asked if she would “take back” some of her abrasiveness, the 58-year-old admitted:

“Absolutely, yes.”

However, not for the reason you think… Not because it’s wrong as an adult to be SO incredibly harsh on children, but because she now realizes no amount of mistreatment would help those kids:

“I would because no matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren’t going to get it. They just didn’t have the talent. They didn’t have it.”

Are you KIDDING?! That has to be one of the worst apologies we’ve ever heard!

After receiving pushback from Juju, who attempted to clarify whether Abby regrets her behavior because it hurt feelings or because it was “pointless,” the reality star took a moment to think before responding:

“Well, no. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I want to get them to be better and to be the best that they can be.”

Watch the clip (below):

Yikes!

Just last month, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa said she and Abby maintain an “amazing” relationship despite the latter’s harsh ways because she understood, as a child, that they were both there to “make a TV show.”

