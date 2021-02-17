Dance Moms’ Kevin Cosculluela Arrested For Alleged Abuse Of Two Underage Students

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kevin Cosculluela, who appeared as a guest dancer on Dance Moms in 2013, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly abusing two female minors.

According to online court documents, the 25-year-old was charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct towards two students. The dancer chose to plead not guilty to all charges, including two counts of sexual activity with a 16 or 17 year old, two counts of solicitation of a minor via computer, and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Arrested in Orange County, Florida, Cosculluela’s warrant accused him of abusing his students during group and private lessons held in 2020 at Peaches Dance and Music in Orlando. One victim claimed to have been “forced” to perform oral s*x at the adult’s apartment, as well as noted Kevin used Snapchat to request nude photos. Similarly, another victim said she was contacted through the same social media app for nudes and was touched inappropriately by her instructor during lessons.

According to the arrest warrant, the victims revealed to detectives that the former America’s Got Talent contestant would become angry if they did not follow along with his requests. Considering the girls viewed Kevin as “famous,” “important,” and “influential” for his “celebrity” status following his time on Dance Moms and Broadway, the teacher’s decision to ignore a victim during group lessons after she refused his desires “affected her greatly.” One minor’s statement claimed the instructor’s behavior grew more “intense” beginning in September 2020. The warrant described further:

“She said that he could be ‘scary’ sometimes if she didn’t do what he wanted. She explained that Kevin would threaten to take away lessons, ignore her during lessons, yell at her, swear at her and not speak to her for days if she didn’t do what he wanted.”

The record continued:

“She said that Kevin would often tell her that he loved her and would send her messages implying sexual things.”

Also noted, the father of one of the victims learned Kevin had been fired from Peaches Dance and Music in the last week of 2020 due to “inappropriate behavior,” but no further details were provided to him. Neither Kevin nor his attorney have commented on the allegations. He is expected to return to court in early May.

This is truly such a devastating story. Whether or not Kevin is found guilty for these alleged accounts of abuse, no child should ever face the emotional and physical torment these victims claim to have suffered from.

