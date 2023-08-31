Woman Murdered By Boyfriend Who Had Admitted To Abusing Her -- And Was Released From Jail

Another woman the law just would not protect…

When Danicka Bergeson‘s family didn’t hear from her for a few days in early July they started to worry. Then on July 7, the 33-year-old’s mom got a message from her phone that did not sound like her. The next day her worst fears were realized.

Police got a complaint about “groaning, yelling, and banging” noises coming from Danicka’s place. When they investigated they found her ex-boyfriend inside the Hopkins, Minnesota apartment instead. Matthew Brenneman was “grunting, and growling” and smelled of bleach, per a criminal complaint filed last week. An officer then spotted a hand sticking out from under a stack of blankets. It was the decomposing body of Danicka — who was determined to have been dead for several days by that time.

In addition, all around the apartment were notes Brenneman had apparently written saying he was innocent and had never hurt a woman before. But it turns out that was a lie.

See, there were allegations going back months that Brenneman had abused Danicka. He had even texted a friend in April saying he had given her a black eye — and she “deserved it, if any woman ever has.” Brennaman’s own daughter had also alleged he assaulted her, in one incident holding her down on a bed and beating her. But clearly his ex was the current focus of his rage.

In fact there was still an active restraining order against him from the last time he had allegedly assaulted her. He had just been released from jail for that attack on June 27.

They had him in jail. And they just… let him go. Because of course they did. They never stop these men until they kill the woman, do they? No matter how many times they hurt their wives and girlfriends, it’s never enough to put them away until they full-on murder them. Dammit.

Danicka’s body was covered in wounds. So many, apparently, that the cause of her death was listed as “undetermined.”

Brenneman is being charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree murder while under a restraining order. He’s currently being held on a bond of $1.5 million.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for Danicka’s family as they deal with this tragedy. RIP.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

