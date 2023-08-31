Trace Cyrus Thinks He'd Be 'More Successful' If He WASN'T Part Of His 'Famous Family'!?

Trace Cyrus has some beef with his family!

Nope, we’re not talking about Tish Cyrus‘ wedding drama. Miley Cyrus‘ brother is actually just fed up that he’s part of such a famous family because… it’s getting in the way of his career! Wait, what?!

The 34-year-old Metro Station rock star opened up about this dilemma on his Instagram Stories during a Q&A on Monday, in which he said:

“I love my family so much, but I think I’d be much more successful if I wasn’t part of a famous family. People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I’m related to. But that’s so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to ’til after they signed me.”

He sounds just like EVERY other nepo baby who doesn’t want to admit they had a leg up because of a famous relative! Sigh.

But we get it. It’s gotta be hard to compete with the likes of (his adoptive dad) Billy Ray Cyrus and the legend that is Miley’s Hannah Montana!

He really does mean it, though, when he says he loves his family despite this frustration. And he gushed about his “amazing family” earlier on Monday. Reflecting on his momma’s wedding to actor Dominic Purcell (that saw siblings Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus MIA on the big day, sparking rumors of a rift), he shared:

“I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family. Congrats to my my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes. I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that’s really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you @tishcyrus “

Guess it depends on the day how he feels about his fam! LOLz!

Do U think he’d be MORE successful without being a Cyrus??

Sound OFF (below)!

