Danielle Fishel PERFECTLY Recreates Iconic Boy Meets World Scene!!

Danielle Fishel came through with the best kind of nostalgia on Thursday!

The actress who played the iconic Topanga on Boy Meets World — and also its recent reboot, Girl Meets World — has taken to Instagram to deliver a heartwarming new look back at one of the show’s most memorable moments!

You see, Danielle and her co-stars have started a new podcast, Pod Meets World, in which they re-watch and comment on old episodes of the sitcom. Their newest chat was released on Thursday morning, and in it, the cast breaks down the episode Cory’s Alternative Friends, which debuted on TV waaaaay back on October 15, 1993. (Jeez, we feel old now. LOLz!)

That ep famously introduced the world to Topanga and all of her, um, hippie-like eccentricities, too! Definitely a good old show to re-visit now in 2022!

Over on IG, the cast promoted their latest podcast with a side-by-side clip of Danielle then and now. As you can see (below), she’s re-creating a scene where Topanga freaks out Ben Savage‘s character Cory Matthews with her bizarre behavior:

