Danny Masterson Accuser SLAMS Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Over Character Letters For That ‘70s Show Co-Star!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A victim of Danny Masterson is understandably seeing red after learning about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ letters of support for their That ‘70s Show co-star in his rape case.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler – who dated the 47-year-old actor and was one of three women who accused him of sexual assault during his trial – took to Instagram Stories on Friday to drag the couple for requesting leniency before his sentencing hearing, where he received 30 years to life in jail. And she even threatened to expose some “secrets” about Ashton that would ruin him!

Posting an image from a report with the quotes describing Danny as a “role model” with “exceptional character,” she claimed:

“Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your ‘role model’ keeps for you. Ones that would end you. Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I heard everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you’re just as sick as your ‘mentor.’”

Hold up, is she referring to the night his date Ashley Ellerin was murdered by the “Hollywood Ripper” Michael Gargiulo?! She did not share any more details about the allegations and continued to keep the rest of her statement very vague. Chrissie moved on to Mila, suggesting she knew about an alleged troubling situation that happened between the Black Swan star and Danny:

“Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. Your old interviews are very telling (I encourage everyone to watch them and decide for yourself what you hear and see. Do so before they get scrubbed from the internet) I also know what happened in Toronto and after. Question, if that’s what you view as a normal relationship with a ‘big brother figure’ then I feel very sad for you, and I hope you consider getting into therapy. You all must forget I was there the whole time those first 5 years of That 70’s Show. I remember everything.”

Um, WHAAAAT?! Chrissie went on to claim in a follow-up slide that Danny “hated” their co-star Topher Grace and “bullied” him on set:

“Topher was bullied by Danny Masterson and isolated by most of them because Danny’s like a cult leader. Danny hated Topher because Topher didn’t bow to Danny like his other younger castmates. I loved Topher. If I so much as said hi to Topher, I would be given a scolding and then ignored by Danny. It broke my heart. He was the only guy on that set with integrity and a moral compass. That’s my experience. I was there.”

Whoa. You can see the posts (below):

Mila and Ashton have not addressed this statement from Chrissie. However, they have since publicly apologized for “the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.”

It is understandably why Chrissie would be very hurt by the character letters, as it comes across like Mila and Ashton don't support victims. But what do you make of these accusations? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

