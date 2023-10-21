Danny Masterson Moves To Relinquish Custody Of Kid To Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips!

There’s an update in Danny Masterson’s divorce case.

As Perezcious readers know, Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from the 47-year-old actor last month – days after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. Her filing came as a shock to many because she stuck by his side throughout the legal battle. However, it seems like she is doing whatever needs to happen to protect their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Masterson… and any possible assets just in case there are civil cases filed against Danny in the future.

In her court documents, the 43-year-old actress even asked for the court to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Danny and to consider their assets as separate property. As a source previously explained:

“Bijou’s very sensitive about her family’s financial security, and the impending divorce is clearly a big piece of that plan. The only reason she’s filing to end the marriage is to put a sizable amount of Danny’s assets out of reach of further litigation.”

And since there’s a strong chance he’ll never see life outside of the prison again, the convicted rapist is now taking another step further in doing what’s best for their kid. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Danny agreed to hand over both legal and physical custody of Fianna to his estranged wife – which is what she asked for when she initially filed for divorce.

Although the That ‘70s Show alum relinquished his parental custody rights, he did ask for visitation rights. If his request is granted, Danny’s visitations with Fianna obviously will be supervised by prison officials.

We’ll have to see if this request gets approved. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Image via RHS/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]