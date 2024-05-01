Travis Kelce's Behavior Made Taylor Swift Cringe! Eek!

Taylor Swift may be all-in on life with her lovely and hunky boyfriend Travis Kelce, but there’s one thing she can’t handle: him yelling out “Viva Las Vegas”!

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs star yelled that phrase very publicly while celebrating after his NFL team won the Super Bowl back in February. And he yelled it AGAIN over the weekend at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ charity event! Only this time around, the Fortnight artist wasn’t that impressed. In fact, she wasn’t impressed at ALL!

Instagram influencer Jackie Gonzalez picked up on that vibe with a video she pubbed to that platform on Tuesday afternoon. Jackie, who is deaf, posted a clip of Taylor reacting to Travis yelling “Viva Las Vegas” on stage at the gala, and The Tortured Poets Department star cringed!! As Kelce belted out his catchphrase, Taylor turned her head to someone sitting nearby and could be seen mouthing this, per Gonzalez:

“That again. I can’t do it.”

LOLz!

Hilariously, Gonzalez captioned her IG post with this qualifier:

“This is my roman empire. … Disclaimer: Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged.”

Ha! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Too funny!

Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

