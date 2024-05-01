What REALLY Happened Between Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr That Caused Romance To Fizzle!

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. just weren’t on the same page!

After a whirlwind romance, the reality star and NFL player split in March. And now we’re FINALLY learning more about why! According to People on Tuesday, the quickie relationship — which began in September — is officially done. Like, officially official. In case you were wondering about a reconciliation or something! A source declared:

“It’s over and just fizzled out.”

Yeah, but why??

An ET insider had a bit more intel to spill. From the sounds of it, this really was a slow decline with no serious issues causing the split. They explained:

“Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom.”

It’s gotta be hard to manage a partner with her busy life. We get it! But that’s not all! It appears like the former lovers didn’t have the same vision for their futures either — which is a big turn off! The confidant added:

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

Still so much is unknown, but it’s clear they have gone their separate ways and are unlikely to rekindle things. At least it wasn’t a messy breakup, though! Nothing wrong with having some fun while it lasts, right? Not every relationship has to end up at the altar!

Reactions?? Were you hoping these two would find a way to make it last? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]