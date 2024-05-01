Bella Hadid Isn't Just Leaving LA For Texas -- She's Also Quitting Modeling To Pursue THIS!

Bella Hadid has bold new horizons in Texas.

Back in October, news broke that the supermodel had found a new man in real-life Texas native cowboy Adan Banuelos. Five months later, in March, TMZ reported that Bella took a leap of faith in their relationship and moved to the Lone Star State after purchasing a piece of property in Fort Worth very close to her saddle-blazing boyfriend.

So basically, she’s living her best cowgirl life — and isn’t innerested in returning to the model scene in El Lay/New York anytime soon! Yes, seriously!!

During an interview with Allure published on Tuesday, the 27-year-old reflected on her years in the industry, and how she ultimately realized it was no longer fulfilling her:

“After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me.”

We get that… Especially after suffering from Lyme disease for pretty much that entire time and then some. Now, after finally coming out the other side healthy, we’re sure she was just ready for a fresh start! But that doesn’t mean she’s stepping back from the public eye completely.

She told the outlet she’s getting ready to launch her own fragrance line called Orebella, pronounced “aura-bella,” which combines her name with the Arabic word for “iron ore.” But she says she’s not just doing it to “put something on the market.” In fact, her personal experience with fragrance goes way deeper. She explained:

“Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait — I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room. My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the 70s — woody, tobacco-smelling scents.”

And even beyond that, after finally getting on top of her health, she tries to “stay away from anything that will trigger” her body — like some of the ingredients in other perfumes. So instead, she has been making her own scents with essential oils and glycerine, anyways:

“I was trying to make them as unique as possible so that when I put them on my body, it felt singular to me.”

And now, after that long journey, she’s ready to share them with the world:

“It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore.”

Fragrances instead of photoshoots! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments (below).

[Images via Bella Hadid/Instagram & Swarovski/YouTube]