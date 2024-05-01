So THIS Is Why Sofia Vergara Didn't Want Kids With Joe Manganiello -- Plus, Her Dating 'Deal-Breaker' After Divorce!

Sofia Vergara knows exactly what she DOES NOT want in a new man!

After her heartbreaking divorce from Joe Manganiello nearly a year ago, the Modern Family alum is crystal clear on her relationship do’s and don’ts moving forward — and she laid it all out for her future suitors. As the face of People‘s new The Beautiful Issue, the actress revealed on Wednesday:

“Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want.”

Sounds simple enough! But there’s one MAJOR “deal-breaker” — and it has to do with that “kids” comment!

Sofia clarified that she wants a man who already has children — and “no more kids.” That’s exactly why she called things off with Joe! She explained:

“I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy.”

And while women can now have “babies older” thanks to “science,” it just wasn’t something she was interested in with her ex, she added:

“I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.”

TBH, we give her so much credit for standing up for what she knows is right for herself instead of just having a baby to keep the marriage going! That likely wouldn’t have ended well for her OR the kiddo!

So, what is she looking for?? The 51-year-old America’s Got Talent judge is trying not to set her standards too high. When asked if she’d date someone in the entertainment industry again, she said:

“Yes, of course. I mean, it’s already hard for a fiftysomething-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ [Laughs] No, I mean, I’m not that picky.”

And yet, we don’t think she’ll ever have to worry about being too picky! She’s already landed a hot doctor, after all!!

The Griselda star went public about her romance with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman last month. They’ve been linked since October with Us Weekly sources calling them a “wonderful couple” with “amazing chemistry” in November. He must’ve passed all Sofia’s relationship requirements if she’s stuck by his side all this time! Yay! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Sofia Vergara/Instagram & Late Night/YouTube]