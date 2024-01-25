Danny Masterson Denied Bail After Rape Conviction -- Because Of Wife Bijou Phillips?!

That ‘70s Show star Danny Masterson was denied bail pending appeal of his rape conviction. And it’s all because of his ongoing divorce with Bijou Phillips??

Perezcious readers know the 47-year-old actor was found guilty on two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last year. However, the legal battle isn’t over, as Danny wants to appeal the conviction. He even tried (and failed) to be released on bail during this process!

According to Deadline, a hearing was held on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Los Angeles Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his potential appeal. The outlet reported that his new attorneys, Clifford Gardner and Eric Multhaup, filed a motion on January 17 to ask Danny to be granted bail on appeal, saying:

“Defendant requests that this Court grant bail on appeal, and offers to comply with any relevant terms and conditions imposed by the Court that enable him to be an at-home parent and financial provider for his family, including house arrest and/or participation in an electronic monitoring program administered by the probation department.”

What?! The lawyers argued Danny has a “lack of dangerousness.” Hmm. They then promised he would not flee if he got out of jail during the appeal process. Why? He supposedly believes he’ll be exonerated as they noted they had “extensive exculpatory evidence that was not presented to the jury.” As for what that evidence is, it isn’t known. But the legal team believes The Ranch star won’t run away since he thinks whatever so-called proof they have will clear his name.

However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo doesn’t seem as confident as the lawyers. She denied the bail request! Per Deadline, she stated Danny will “likely remain in custody for decades, and perhaps the rest of his life” if the “defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal.” And that means he has good reason to flee.

A big factor in the decision not to grant bail? His ongoing divorce! Olmedo argued there is a strong chance Danny would flee since he has “no wife to go home to” since Bijou filed for divorce in September — on top of the fact that he could remain in custody for the rest of his life:

“In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Did Danny and his legal team really think the judge would go for letting him out on bail? Seriously?! After a multiple rape conviction?? Reactions to the latest in the case? Sound OFF in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

