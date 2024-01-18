Bijou Phillips LEAVES Scientology After They Kicked Out Danny Masterson Due To Rape Conviction!

It seems Bijou Phillips is choosing her incarcerated, convicted rapist husband over Scientology.

Known Scientologist Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape back in September. Following suit, the controversial church expelled him as a member in October, labeling him as a “suppressive person.” They had stood by him throughout the highly-publicized trial — and were infamously even accused of trying to help him get away with the crimes by intimidating his victims! However, when he got the book thrown at him, they cut ties — a decision which would force fellow Scientologists, including his estranged wife, to relinquish all contact with him. But that’s just something she couldn’t do.

On Wednesday, an insider with ties to former Scientologists told the DailyMail.com that instead of severing ties with the That ‘70s Show star, Bijou made the difficult decision to LEAVE the church, despite filing for divorce shortly after his sentencing:

“Bijou left a few weeks after she found out that Danny had been declared an SP for not living up to the standards of the church. It’s never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members.”

Bijou reportedly didn’t want to separate her daughter Fianna from Danny, and has the full support of her non-member sisters:

“In Bijou’s case, she had nothing to lose and wasn’t about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology’s disconnection rules. Bijou would never do that to her daughter, plus her sisters, her close friends none of them are Scientologists. Chynna has been a rock for Bijou and even though she’s passionate about her own religion, she would never force anything on to Bijou. She doesn’t have to because she walks the talk.”

That’s a big decision! But maybe for the best? We’re not sure either choice left the poor woman in the best company — but at least her daughter has her father now? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

