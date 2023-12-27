Kanye West Used AI To Write Antisemitism Apology? Computer Says... 85% Chance!!

Did Kanye West use AI software to write his public apology to the Jewish community??

Of course, on Tuesday morning, we all logged on after a restful Christmas to find that Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband had posted a surprising message to his Instagram account. The message — which was written in Hebrew — read that Ye wanted to “sincerely apologize” to the Jewish community, and was going to go about “promoting unity” after saying all kinds of antisemitic things for a really, really long time.

As you’ll recall, the message went a little something like this (below):

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Memory refreshed! And it was a weird statement, wasn’t it?? Not only was it abrupt after a looooooong period of Ye’s unfortunate and unsettling comments, but it was also very… sanitized. And now, well, we might know why.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ fed Ye’s public apology into Scribbr‘s free AI-generated content detector. The tech site analyzed the writing and determined there’s a whopping 85% chance that Ye used ChatGPT or some other artificial intelligence software to write the apology! Not 50-50 or something, but freakin’ 85 percent! That’s not great!!

Specifically, Scribbr highlighted points in the apology including “sincerely apologize,” and “it was not my intention to hurt,” and “promoting unity” as three among several phrases that are very commonly used by chatbots. Oof…

And that’s not all!! Skeptical at Ye’s apology source, TMZ logged onto ChatGPT themselves to play around with the software. They fed it several prompts and tried to get a public apology similar to the Hurricane rapper’s Tuesday statement. Here is what they came up with (below), with the bolded-out sections of the apology being exact phrases or passages used by the Chicago-born music producer:

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my recent unintentional outburst. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain caused. I’m committed to learning from this experience, promoting unity, and making amends. Your forgiveness means a lot to me.”

Damn!!

So, it’s not for certain, but it seems like it’s possible (very possible?) that Ye — or someone on his team — used a chatbot to compose his apology. That, uh, kind of goes against the whole point of making amends, doesn’t it? You can’t have a robot make your amends for you!!

FWIW, Ye’s new Vultures album is set to drop on Sunday, the last day of the year. We’ll see how that plays out in the coming days following this s**t storm. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

